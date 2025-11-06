Allegheny Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning over SNAP scam targeting financial information

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning about an ongoing scam targeting people who receive SNAP benefits.

The warning was shared Wednesday, saying that Sheriff Kevin Kraus is cautioning people that scam artists are trying to take advantage of the concern surrounding SNAP benefit funding amid the ongoing federal government shut down.

Sheriff Kraus said the scam artists are trying to access and steal personal financial information and future SNAP benefits.

"One of the scams involves a text message promising an immediate $1,000 for food purchases by clicking a link," the sheriff's office said. "That link is designed to steal your personal information including your social security number."

The sheriff's office said that other kinds of scams involve phone calls and text messages that will ask for card numbers and PINs to unlock benefits or verify eligibility.

"Caseworkers and social service agencies will never ask for this type of information over the phone, and you should never give out your EBT card number and PIN to someone you don't know or trust," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said that if you believe someone is trying to scam you in regard to your SNAP benefits, you should report the information to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services at 1-888-328-7366.