Expansion of SNAP eligibility will allow certain college students to receive benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- New flexibility in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will allow some college students who don't usually qualify to receive benefits, the Shapiro administration announced on Tuesday.

Students who don't traditionally qualify because of their statuses as students will now be eligible if they're enrolled in a qualifying employment and training program.

"We know that college students are juggling a lot of expenses while investing in their futures. Worrying about how to meet one of their most basic needs should not be one of them," said Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh.

"I am proud that the Shapiro Administration has added this new eligibility option to SNAP so that college students who are focusing on their employability after graduation can get help meeting their basic needs right now. I encourage higher education institutions across the Commonwealth to review the criteria for this new flexibility and apply for program certification as soon as possible so we can help students who may be struggling with schooling and personal costs."

Colleges can submit a formal request for an employment and training program to be reviewed and approved. More details about SNAP benefits for college students can be found online.