Victim taken to the hospital after shooting outside of downtown Burlington Coat Factory

By Patrick Damp, Jennifer Borrasso

CBS Pittsburgh

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police, fire, and EMS crews are on the scene at the 400 block of Smithfield Street. 

KDKA-TV has learned that one person was shot outside of the Burlington Coat Factory store and they were taken to the hospital. 

According to a witness on the scene, an altercation ensued between an unknown person and a 17-year-old. The unknown person then shot the 17-year-old. 

The 17-year-old's condition is unknown at this time. 

Pittsburgh Public Safety has said that one person has been taken into custody and is currently being questioned at police headquarters. 

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you the latest details on air and right here on KDKA.com. 

