Victim taken to the hospital after shooting outside of downtown Burlington Coat Factory

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police, fire, and EMS crews are on the scene at the 400 block of Smithfield Street.

KDKA-TV has learned that one person was shot outside of the Burlington Coat Factory store and they were taken to the hospital.

BREAKING: shooting in downtown Pittsburgh near the Burlington Coat Factory on Smithfield St.@KDKA pic.twitter.com/BRveL95OCN — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) February 19, 2025

According to a witness on the scene, an altercation ensued between an unknown person and a 17-year-old. The unknown person then shot the 17-year-old.

The 17-year-old's condition is unknown at this time.

Pittsburgh Public Safety has said that one person has been taken into custody and is currently being questioned at police headquarters.

