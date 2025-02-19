Victim taken to the hospital after shooting outside of downtown Burlington Coat Factory
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police, fire, and EMS crews are on the scene at the 400 block of Smithfield Street.
KDKA-TV has learned that one person was shot outside of the Burlington Coat Factory store and they were taken to the hospital.
According to a witness on the scene, an altercation ensued between an unknown person and a 17-year-old. The unknown person then shot the 17-year-old.
The 17-year-old's condition is unknown at this time.
Pittsburgh Public Safety has said that one person has been taken into custody and is currently being questioned at police headquarters.
We have a crew at the scene and will bring you the latest details on air and right here on KDKA.com.