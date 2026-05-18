Smashing Pumpkins bringing "The Rats In A Cage" Tour to Pittsburgh this fall

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of their Diamond-certified hit album "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness," the Smashing Pumpkins are hitting the road this fall, including making a stop in Pittsburgh.

The Rats In A Cage Tour will stop at PPG Paints Arena on October 6. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 21 at 10 a.m.

There will also be two presales through Citi and Verizon. The Citi presale will be for cardholders and will take place from Tuesday, May 19, at 10 a.m. until Wednesday, May 20, at 10 p.m. The Verizon presale will happen during the same timeframe.

Along with the typical tickets, the band is offering VIP tickets for the tour that include a pre-show acoustic performance, a Q&A with the band, VIP lounge access, and exclusive merchandise.

"Staging a Mellon Collie-themed show is something we've discussed for over a decade, and finally the stars have aligned, and exactly on the terms I'd set, which was to build a special night around its most enduring aspirations and ideas," Billy Corgan said. "With set 1 of the Rats In A Cage tour exclusively featuring Mellon Collie songs in a highly theatrical setting, and set 2 drawing from the rest of our canon so that there's a decent amount of variance as to what songs we'll play from night to night: from our first in 'Gish' to our last in 'Aghori Mhori Mei'."

Prior to the tour's beginning, the band will also headline Lollapalooza on July 31, making it the first time in over 30 years they've headlined the festival.

The Rats In A Cage Tour kicks off on Wednesday, September 30, in Columbus, Ohio, and it will also make stops in Baltimore, Brooklyn, and Indianapolis.