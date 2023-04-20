Work starts to slow traffic in Glen Hazel neighborhood where 6-year-old was hit and killed

Work starts to slow traffic in Glen Hazel neighborhood where 6-year-old was hit and killed

Work starts to slow traffic in Glen Hazel neighborhood where 6-year-old was hit and killed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Work has started to slow traffic in the city's Glen Hazel neighborhood, where a 6-year-old boy was hit and killed by a vehicle while riding his bike.

Crews were working all day Thursday on Johnston Avenue installing speed tables, speed humps and a raised crosswalk.

"It's just a shame a child had to lose his life in order to do this," Bernadette Campbell says.

People who live on Johnston Avenue in Glen Hazel know all too well how dangerous the road is. For years, they say, they've pleaded with the city of Pittsburgh to do something to slow the traffic.

According to Sheree Griffin, "People come flying up and down the street. It's not just the people that live in this neighborhood, it's traffic just coming through the neighborhood because we can shortcut to get down to the Waterfront."

Not only do cars speed, Griffin says drivers don't adhere to the stop sign in any of the intersections.

Data collected last year by the city of Pittsburgh show that more than 75% of the cars went over the posted speed limit of 25 mph with the majority going 35 mph or higher.

Last July, a crash claimed the life of 6-year-old Jamel Austin, who was riding his bike on Johnston Avenue.

Police say the driver did not stop at the stop sign and was on the phone at the time.

"We just all need to look out for each other's safety regardless if you're driving or not, you just got to pay attention to your whereabouts when children are around," Paula Tucker says.

Crews were out with heavy machinery, beginning the calming project, which includes six speed tables and one race crosswalk on Johnston Avenue.

While it's too late for the family of Jamel Austin, neighbors say they don't want it to happen again.

"Nobody else don't need to be burying their babies, or anybody else for that matter," Griffin added.

Construction on Johnson Avenue is expected to last for five days from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.