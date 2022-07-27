Glen Hazel community calls for change after 6-year-old Jamel Austin hit, killed by driver of car

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A community is grieving after a 6-year-old boy was hit and killed by the driver of a vehicle.

Neighbors in Glen Hazel are calling the death of Jamel Austin senseless. They said his death could have and should have been prevented.

On Tuesday, the little boy was hit while riding his bike at an intersection on Johnston Avenue, where neighbors said drivers blow through the stop signs in both directions. The boy was hit shortly before 8:30 p.m. when dozens of neighbors were outside enjoying the evening.

"I started crying because I have kids and I have all boys. They were doing CPR on him and then they had the AED machine," neighbor Brittany Scott said.

Austin's bike was pinned underneath the SUV, and one neighbor said the little boy tried to get out but was unable. He died a short time later at the hospital.

"There's a lot of people to come through here that don't live here and speed, don't stop at the stop sign. They need to put more children signs up, 'watch children,' or speed bumps because this is the third accident in two years," neighbor Betty Robinson said.

Pittsburgh police aren't saying exactly what happened, but three officers were out Wednesday monitoring the intersection where Austin was hit. In just 30 minutes, KDKA-TV saw officers pulling over about a dozen drivers for not stopping at the stop signs.

But neighbors said it's a little too late for Austin and his family.

"I'm angry. They should be coming around more often. Don't wait until somebody gets killed to come around," neighbor Cassandra Arnold said.

Former Pittsburgh City Councilman Corey O'Connor said a public request has been made for speed bumps in the area. He said the city is aware of the safety concern and is working to fix it.