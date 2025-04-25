Slippery Rock rugby team trying to defend national championship crown

Slippery Rock's rugby team is looking to defend its national championship crown this weekend in Washington, D.C.

The reigning champions are heading back to our nation's capital and trying to win their second national title in as many years.

"Last year was really fun," said head coach Matt Heasley. "Cause in the minds of the nation, we came out of nowhere. We thought we had a chance, but no one else really knew of us. But this year we go in as the No. 1 seed overall because of our record and what we did last year, so every game will be challenging."

Slippery Rock's 2024 season was a true Cinderella story as they entered the tournament as a No. 6 seed, rolled to win it all, and now they have a target on their back.

"There's a lot of film out there on us," Heasley said. "So everyone that's gonna play us will know our tendencies and what we like to do, and we prepare for that."

Slippery Rock has almost a completely new team from last year with just five players returning from a year ago, all who have really stepped up this year.

"Leaders on the team are excellent and they lead by example," Heasley said. "So if we practice at 8 p.m. and it's 22 degrees, like they show up they're on time and ready to play."

One of those leaders is Zack Herrington, last year's MVP.

"I'm starting to get nervous a little bit but I try to not let it get to me," Herrington said.

Herrington says the body hurts a little at this point in the season, but that he and his teammates are ready.

"I mean here and there there are a couple injuries," Herrington said. "My knees feel like I'm 50 years old sometimes, but for the most part we're all pretty healthy."

Sixteen teams will be competing in this year's national tournament with everyone looking to knock off the defending champions.

"We'll have to play well and be fortunate," Heasley said. "They're really really good teams. There are nine teams there that could beat us, maybe 10 if we don't play our best."

Slippery Rock's first match is taking place Friday morning at 9 am. and you can watch the match live on the National Collegiate Rugby YouTube page.