Skid Row bringing 'The Gang's All Here' Tour to Pittsburgh next month

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of this year's most-anticipated tours is coming to Pittsburgh. 

Legendary rockers Skid Row are bringing their "The Gang's All Here" Tour to the Rivers Casino on April 14. 

Coming to town with Skid Row will be Warrant. 

Skid Row will play songs from their latest release - The Gang's All Here as well as playing their classic tracks. 

Tickets can be purchased on the Rivers Casino website at this link

March 24, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

