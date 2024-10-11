Pennsylvania AG announces charges against Pittsburgh-based theft ring "Six Figure Boys"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced charges against members of a Pittsburgh-based theft and gun trafficking ring along with the owner of a pawn shop.

Known as the "Six Figure Boys" they're being accused of stealing several items including iPhones, electronics, and lawnmowers, as well as guns that were either straw purchased or transferred illegally. The pawn shop owner is accused of buying and reselling the stolen items.

A joint effort between the Office of the Attorney General and local police departments helped break the case.

"Stopping this elaborate illegal trafficking network was the product of great law enforcement collaboration steered by our Organized Crime Section," Attorney General Henry said. "We also commend the grand jurors who, for many months, listened to testimony about how these group members were at the top of the chain, planning and executing theft jobs, then moving the stolen products to fences."

During their investigation, police recovered eight firearms, more than $120,000 in cash, and the stolen electronics which were put in new packaging.

The pawn shop owner, Osman Muya, was frequently referred to as "boss" by the group members and he is facing charges of corrupt organizations, organized retail theft, conspiracy, and other related offenses.

Investigators were tracking digital communications between the group and Muya and came to learn that he was alleged to be the buyer of the stolen items.

The group was based in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood and was believed to target stores that did not actively pursue shoplifters.

Also facing charges are five of the group members including Rami Hamdan-Toto, Alhassane Barry, Viane Hakizimam, Trey Da'Quan Carlock Bell, Mukamba Adelin, and Rimon Toto.

The 23-year-old Hamdan-Toto was alleged to be at the top of the network and gave directives to the rest of the members. He is facing charges of corrupt organizations and theft-related crimes as well as illegal transfer of firearms.

Bell and Hakizimam are not in custody according to the Attorney General's Office.