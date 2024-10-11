Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania AG announces charges against Pittsburgh-based theft ring "Six Figure Boys"

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced charges against members of a Pittsburgh-based theft and gun trafficking ring along with the owner of a pawn shop. 

Known as the "Six Figure Boys" they're being accused of stealing several items including iPhones, electronics, and lawnmowers, as well as guns that were either straw purchased or transferred illegally. The pawn shop owner is accused of buying and reselling the stolen items. 

A joint effort between the Office of the Attorney General and local police departments helped break the case. 

"Stopping this elaborate illegal trafficking network was the product of great law enforcement collaboration steered by our Organized Crime Section," Attorney General Henry said. "We also commend the grand jurors who, for many months, listened to testimony about how these group members were at the top of the chain, planning and executing theft jobs, then moving the stolen products to fences."

During their investigation, police recovered eight firearms, more than $120,000 in cash, and the stolen electronics which were put in new packaging. 

The pawn shop owner, Osman Muya, was frequently referred to as "boss" by the group members and he is facing charges of corrupt organizations, organized retail theft, conspiracy, and other related offenses. 

Investigators were tracking digital communications between the group and Muya and came to learn that he was alleged to be the buyer of the stolen items.

The group was based in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood and was believed to target stores that did not actively pursue shoplifters. 

Also facing charges are five of the group members including Rami Hamdan-Toto, Alhassane Barry, Viane Hakizimam, Trey Da'Quan Carlock Bell, Mukamba Adelin, and Rimon Toto.

The 23-year-old Hamdan-Toto was alleged to be at the top of the network and gave directives to the rest of the members. He is facing charges of corrupt organizations and theft-related crimes as well as illegal transfer of firearms.  

Bell and Hakizimam are not in custody according to the Attorney General's Office. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.