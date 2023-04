Sinkhole closes part of Paintertown Rd. in North Huntingdon

Sinkhole closes part of Paintertown Rd. in North Huntingdon

Sinkhole closes part of Paintertown Rd. in North Huntingdon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A sinkhole has led to part of Paintertown Road in North Huntingdon to be closed.

The closure is between Bickerstaff Road and Township Road.

It's unclear when repairs will be made or when the roadway will reopen.