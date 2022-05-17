Sidney Crosby says he wants to play at least 3 more years
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby said Tuesday at his final news conference of the season that he hopes to play at least three more years.
Crosby and the Penguins lost their best-of-seven series to the New York Rangers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Finals. The Rangers won a dramatic Game 7 on a sudden-death goal in overtime in New York on Sunday.
Several Penguins spoke at the team's final formal media availability.
Crosby also talked about the trio of himself, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, who have been the face of the franchise for 16 years.
Many observers think this was the last year the trio will have played together.
