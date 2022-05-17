Sidney Crosby says he wants to play at least 3 more years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby said Tuesday at his final news conference of the season that he hopes to play at least three more years.

(Story continues below the tweet)

Crosby on how much longer he's planning to play in the NHL: "Three, for sure - and then we'll see after that. I don't want to get too far ahead of myself. Three, definitely. I'm glad Geno said three and Tanger said 5+ probably [smiles]. Not surprised at either of those answers." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 17, 2022

Crosby and the Penguins lost their best-of-seven series to the New York Rangers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Finals. The Rangers won a dramatic Game 7 on a sudden-death goal in overtime in New York on Sunday.

Several Penguins spoke at the team's final formal media availability.

Crosby also talked about the trio of himself, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, who have been the face of the franchise for 16 years.

(Story continues below the tweet)

Crosby on Letang and Malkin: "I think we all feel the same way. We've been fortunate enough to play together for a long time. There's a lot of belief and trust in one another... We understand that it's not something that can happen forever, but hopefully a little bit longer." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 17, 2022



Many observers think this was the last year the trio will have played together.