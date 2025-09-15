Sidney Crosby, Penguins teammates deliver special packages to season tickets holders

The Pittsburgh Penguins and their fans are less than a month from the return of hockey. In anticipation of the new season, some season ticket holders in Sewickley got a special visit Monday morning, continuing a tradition that began in 2007.

Sidney Crosby and some of his teammates were visiting diehard Penguins fans to hand-deliver some special packages.

Crosby says it's a great way to put a face to the fan base he's played for since entering the league 20 years ago.

"For players, you appreciate the opportunity to meet people who support us, and hopefully they enjoy it, too," Crosby said.

Other players who were scheduled to make deliveries on Monday were Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson, Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell, Tristan Jarry, Anthony Mantha, Connor Clifton, Blake Lizotte, Philip Tomasino, Tommy Novak, Matt Dumba, Rutger McGroarty, Justin Brazeau and Kevin Hayes.

The Penguins begin the regular season on the road against former head coach Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers on Oct. 7, then return for their home opener against the New York Islanders on Oct. 9.