Sidney Crosby hits another career milestone with 1,700 points

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has hit another career milestone with 1,700 points.

Crosby scored a goal and added two assists in the 6-3 win for the Penguins over the visiting St. Louis Blues on Monday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Hitting the 1,700 career point mark, Crosby becomes just the ninth player in NHL history to reach that achievement.

Crosby now sits just 22 points behind fellow Penguins legend Mario Lemieux on the NHL's all-time points list.

Following Monday night's win over the Blues, Crosby said that it means a lot to join exclusive company among fellow NHL legends to have scored 1,700 or more points.

"Those are players that I grew up idolizing, and didn't ever think that I'd be with them, or near them," Crosby said. "So yeah, it's something I'm grateful for, that I've been able to play this long and be part of that group."

Penguins forward Bryan Rust, who has spent several years playing alongside Crosby, called the achievement "incredible."

"To be a part of I don't know how many – I'd like to say all of them – but to be part of some of them has been really cool," Rust said. "To be able to get the goal on his 1,700th (point), I think it's cool. It's something I'm going to remember."

Playing in his 21st NHL season, Crosby has gotten off to a hot start with seven goals and seven assists in 10 games, helping propel the Penguins to a 7-2-1 start under new head coach Dan Muse.

Alongside Crosby's hot start, Penguins alternate captain Evgeni Malkin is tied for the most points in the NHL this season (16) and leads the league with 13 assists.