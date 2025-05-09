Penguins captains Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin named to NHL Quarter-Century Team

As the NHL names its top players of the last 25 years as part of its Quarter-Century Team, two current Penguins have made the cut.

Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby and alternate captain Evgeni Malkin were both named to the team.

The NHL's Quarter-Century Team was selected in a two-stage process that included input from league officials and then a fan vote. To be eligible to be named to the team, players had to have been active in the NHL at any time between January 1, 2000, and December 31, 2024.

In the last 25 years, Crosby ranks near the top of several regular season categories, including games played with 1,311, good for 14th; goals with 602, good for second; assists with 1,035, good for second; points with 1,637, good for first; 93 game-winning goals which is good for third; and 22 overtime goals, good for second.

When you look at the playoffs, Crosby is top ten in every category. His 180 games played put him sixth, 71 goals put him third, 130 assists put him first, 201 points put him first, and 126 even-strength points put him first.

Crosby is also a member of the Triple Gold Club, having won a Stanley Cup, Olympic Gold Medal, and World Championship, and is the only member of the club to captain his team to all three.

He also adds two Conn Smythe Awards as playoff MVP, two scoring titles, and two Hart Memorial Trophy wins as league MVP.

Meanwhile, his counterpart Evgeni Malkin has also been a dominant force in the NHL since he debuted in the 2006-07 season.

Malkin's 514 regular-season goals put him sixth, his 832 assists put him fifth, and his 1,346 points put him fourth among all players since the year 2000.

His 180 playoff points put him second only behind Sidney Crosby.

Malkin, like Crosby, has won the Conn Smythe Award, a Hart Memorial Trophy, and two scoring titles.

He was also named the Rookie of the Year in 2007, receiving the Calder Trophy.