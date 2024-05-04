Watch CBS News
Showers, few storms possible to conclude Pittsburgh Marathon weekend

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (5/4)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (5/4) 02:30

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Showers stick around the rest of tonight and pretty much the entire week ahead except for Monday. 

Daily average High: 69° Low: 47°

Sunrise: 6:15 a.m. Sunset: 8:19 p.m.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: Rain showers the rest of the weekend. A few storms are possible later Sunday. 

event-daypart-6-panel.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Skies will remain cloudy tonight, with showers lingering through Sunday morning. Weather for the Pittsburgh Marathon will be hit or miss, with rain showers through the morning. 

Skies will clear a bit in the early afternoon, but a passing cold front could touch off some thunderstorms Sunday afternoon into the evening, with some isolated heavy downpours or gusty winds. Highs will be warm in the lower to mid-70s tomorrow and most of the next week, which is almost 10 degrees warmer than normal. 

This unsettled pattern sticks around through Friday, with not much of a chance of an entirely dry day. Monday may be our best bet for mainly dry weather the entire week!

7-day-icast-3.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

First published on May 4, 2024 / 8:48 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

