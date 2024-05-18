Shower, storm chances dwindle across Pittsburgh area; sun, warm temperatures expected Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're seeing a few isolated showers and stray thunderstorms bubble up in the Laurel Highlands, and those chances will dwindle after sunset with the loss of daytime heating.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Here is the latest storm survey from NWS Pittsburgh.

A National Weather Service storm survey has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado occurred yesterday in the Harrison City area of Westmoreland County, Pa., with maximum wind speeds in the 60 to 70 mph range. The tornado tracked from near the Municipal Complex to the Greensburg-Jeannette Regional Airport, creating a discontinuous path of minor tree and structural damage. Additional details on this tornado will be provided in a subsequent Public Information Statement later today. The survey team next traveled to the Elizabeth/Elrama area and will issue a report late tonight.

Alert: None

Aware: Temps heat up to 80 tomorrow through Wednesday

Related: 4 tornadoes confirmed in Pittsburgh area

After that, skies will clear tonight, and patchy dense fog will be possible through Sunday mid-morning. We'll welcome sunshine and dry weather Sunday through Tuesday, with temperatures taking off to the lower-to-mid 80s tomorrow through mid-week, which is about 8-10 degrees above normal.

Wednesday brings our next possibility of rain, and we're watching the potential development of conditions that could bring more strong storms. We'll keep you updated as we get closer. Behind that system, temperatures will cool to near normal (lower to mid-70s) for the Memorial Day holiday weekend!

KDKA-TV Weather Center