Shots fired near Westinghouse Academy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Shots were fired near Westinghouse Academy Wednesday afternoon.
Gunshots reportedly went off around 1:15 p.m., but no one was injured.
A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools said four schools -- Pittsburgh Crescent, Faison, Student Achievement Center and Westinghouse -- went into lockdown while police searched for a subject.
All schools in the district were already scheduled to operate on a modified lockdown Wednesday after a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
