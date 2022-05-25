Shots fired near Westinghouse Academy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Shots were fired near Westinghouse Academy Wednesday afternoon.

Gunshots reportedly went off around 1:15 p.m., but no one was injured.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools said four schools -- Pittsburgh Crescent, Faison, Student Achievement Center and Westinghouse -- went into lockdown while police searched for a subject.

All schools in the district were already scheduled to operate on a modified lockdown Wednesday after a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.