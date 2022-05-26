Pittsburgh Police seize guns, drugs, and cash after shots were fired at a home
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police arrested one person on a list of charges after they responded to a shot-spotter alert.
The arrest was made after the response to the shot-spotter alert near the intersection of Monticello Street and Brushton Avenue in Homewood.
Police were investigating a home on Monticello Street that was hit by gunfire.
Inside, officers found several illegal drugs and ammunition inside the home.
After getting a search warrant, police confiscated crack cocaine, more than $400 in cash, and an AR-15 rifle, and several magazines.
A 24-year-old woman was arrested and police are continuing their investigation.
