Norwin School District adding police presence on Thursday after online threat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There will be an increased police presence in the Norwin School District on Thursday.

In a letter to parents on Wednesday, Superintendent Jeff Taylor said a threat was made during a conversation on social media between students. It allegedly targeted a middle school student and an employee.

The superintendent said the district received a tip from the Safe2Say Something reporting system. The district contacted the police department to "investigate and mitigate" the threat.

"Upon receiving the alert, we immediately initiated our District Safety and Security Plan procedures to address the report," the letter from Taylor said.

The district said the students and employee involved in the reported threat will not be at school on Thursday.

"Because this situation involves students and is an active police matter, we cannot share further details at this time," the superintendent said in the letter.