Watch CBS News
Local News

Shots fired in McKees Rocks hits car; investigation underway

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Shots fired in McKees Rocks hits car
Shots fired in McKees Rocks hits car 01:36

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a car was shot up in McKees Rocks on Friday.

Police were called to Island Avenue for the shots fired incident, which prompted Sto-Rox Primary Center to go on lockdown, according to a note on the district's website

"No students or staff were ever in danger. However, out of an abundance of caution, we decided to delay dismissal until the threat abated. We informed Primary Center parents about this through an emergency phone communication," the note added.

According to a post on Facebook, McKees Rocks police believe it was a targeted incident. They are working to identify two suspects, who police pursued with K-9s and drones. 

Surveillance video obtained by KDKA-TV shows a Dodge Charger backing out of an alleyway connected to John Street just off Island Avenue. Moments later, the driver pulls away and the suspect opens fire.

The driver took off, as did the two shooting suspects. Police say they chased them into a wooded area, but could not locate them.

A woman who didn't want to go on camera said that she heard at least six gunshots.

Police say no injuries were reported and investigators recovered clothing at the scene.

There have been no arrests. 

Jennifer Borrasso
Jen Borrasso - KDKA

Jennifer Borrasso joined the KDKA News team as a reporter in August 2019. Jennifer has over 20 years of broadcast experience. Her news philosophy is simple: tell good stories.

First published on September 15, 2023 / 11:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.