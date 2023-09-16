Shots fired in McKees Rocks hits car; investigation underway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a car was shot up in McKees Rocks on Friday.

Police were called to Island Avenue for the shots fired incident, which prompted Sto-Rox Primary Center to go on lockdown, according to a note on the district's website.

"No students or staff were ever in danger. However, out of an abundance of caution, we decided to delay dismissal until the threat abated. We informed Primary Center parents about this through an emergency phone communication," the note added.

According to a post on Facebook, McKees Rocks police believe it was a targeted incident. They are working to identify two suspects, who police pursued with K-9s and drones.

Surveillance video obtained by KDKA-TV shows a Dodge Charger backing out of an alleyway connected to John Street just off Island Avenue. Moments later, the driver pulls away and the suspect opens fire.

The driver took off, as did the two shooting suspects. Police say they chased them into a wooded area, but could not locate them.

A woman who didn't want to go on camera said that she heard at least six gunshots.

Police say no injuries were reported and investigators recovered clothing at the scene.

There have been no arrests.