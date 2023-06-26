Shots fired at Amazon driver in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police in Penn Hills are investigating after shots were fired at an Amazon delivery driver.

Police say they located the suspects' SUV but haven't announced any arrests.

Zachary Deist and his 9-year-old son were throwing a baseball in the yard across from their house on Newfield Drive shortly before 2:30 Sunday afternoon. Deist says he noticed a suspicious black SUV with two men inside stopped in front of a neighbor's house then heard the unmistakable sound of gunfire.

"It was very traumatic for our boy. He just kept saying, 'I don't want to die, I don't want to die,'" Deist said.

Deist describes the moments as frantic. He says after he hurriedly got his family to safety, the SUV raced toward his house. He says he quickly got down and lay beside his car so the suspects wouldn't see him.

"I'm thinking the whole time, 'They saw me. Don't stop, don't stop. Just go, just go,'" he said.

Police say an Amazon delivery driver was walking back to his truck after dropping off a package on Deist's street when those two men dressed in hoodies allegedly attacked the driver, knocking him to the ground.

Police say the suspects got back into the SUV and took off down the road only to return minutes later firing a gun into the Amazon truck, hitting the passenger side window.

Deist says immediately following the shooting, he took his family and spent the night in a hotel. He says all kids are distraught but especially his 9-year-old son who he believes will definitely need therapy to get through this.

"We tried to let them know it wasn't anything to do with the neighborhood and they weren't after us," he said.

"Just an unfortunate situation."

Police haven't released a motive for the attack. They said it wasn't a robbery as nothing was stolen from the driver of the truck.