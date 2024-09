ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — Shots were fired at police officers in Aliquippa on Wednesday, authorities said.

Aliquippa Police Chief John Lane said the shots were fired at officers at the Valley Terrace apartments. Chief Lane said three officers were in the vicinity, and no one was hurt.

Officials said police are still looking for a suspect, who is believed to be a juvenile

No other information was released on Wednesday evening.