Thinking about renting out your home for the 2026 NFL Draft? Here's what homeowners need to know

As the countdown rolls on to the day when fans will pour into Pittsburgh for the NFL Draft, interest in accommodations has risen.

Just like when Taylor Swift came to town a couple of years ago, the U.S. Open this past June, more people are considering renting out their homes to fans coming in.

There's definitely money in it, but how much depends on the old adage: location, location, location.

So, realistically, what are the chances someone might be interested in renting your home?

"Everywhere that is available will be booked probably within 40 or 50 miles," said Chad Wise.

Wise, the founder of HostWise, said the math is simple: there are about 28,000 hotel and short-term rentals in the region, and with in the neighborhood of 500,000 people expected in the city, supply and demand are "way out of whack."

So, there is a demand for your beds, but can you really make some good money from this?

"They have to determine what price they [the homeowner] want to charge," Wise said. "The closer you are to Acrisure, you're going to be able to demand a much higher price."

One-bedroom accommodations on HostWise range from $600-$1,200, but on Accommodations For The Draft, people are paying $195 to list their spacious homes, and the current listings there range from $3,500-$5,000 per night.

"It really just puts the homeowner together with the potential renter," said Sandy from Accommodations For The Draft.

Plus, the homeowner does the entire deal, details and all, but if, as a homeowner, you want to test the waters without the hassle, Wise and Dale Swinton of the Realtors Association both suggest listing with a site such as Airbnb.

"Those websites specialize in short-term rentals," Swanton said. "They also tend to be a little bit safer. They do offer some protection to homeowners."

All of them recommend that if you plan on renting your home, have an expert draft the rental agreement, so that you are covered in case anything goes sideways.

Also, be sure to check with your home insurance provider to make sure you're still covered when you rent out your place. If you're part of a homeowners association, check with them to make sure you aren't violating those rules, as well.