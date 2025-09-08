Over 200 golfers hit the links for the 16th annual Shop With A Cop golf outing

Over 200 golfers hit the links for the 16th annual Shop With A Cop golf outing

Over 200 golfers hit the links for the 16th annual Shop With A Cop golf outing

A major event benefiting children in Westmoreland County took place on Monday at Champion Lakes Golf Course.

It's the 16th year for the annual Shop With A Cop golf outing, all raising money to take kids Christmas shopping at the end of the year.

More than 15 years after it first launched, the cause remains important to the community. Over 200 golfers attended the event, and they were swinging big.

"Without people like this donating or showing up to help us and support us, we don't exist," said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Steve Limani. "This is our biggest fundraiser. It helps take kids shopping at Christmas time. We're very fortunate."

Since its inception, the nonprofit has been able to take more than 10,000 children Christmas shopping, with this event raising around $50,000 a year.

"When you have difficult situations, underprivileged kids, and they can have something, a little light at the end of the tunnel every Christmas, and [Trooper Limani] and his program, we're able to provide that, it's awesome," said golfer Steve Peipock.

"They know every nickel they spend, 100% of it goes back towards the organization. And I think that's why you see so many people here, and that's why we have the support we have," trooper Limani said.

This year, one generous golfer really drove things home, chipping in $15,000 toward the cause.

"We gave a big contribution because we, my wife and I, believe that this is something that we should contribute to," golfer Dick Good said.

This is not the only event held to raise funds for Shop With A Cop: A holiday-themed ugly sweater party is set to take place later this year.

Those interested can learn more about how to get involved or donate by checking out the nonprofit's Facebook page at this link.