Shop 'n Save in McKeesport shut down

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Health Department ordered the Shop 'n Save in McKeesport to close after an inspector found rodent droppings and food that had been eaten by pests.

The Shop 'n Save on Fifth Avenue was ordered to close ten days after it was hit with a consumer alert.

According to the inspection report from Thursday, the inspector found about seven empty bags of cheese with only rodent droppings inside and about 20 bags of peanuts and two bags of wheat tortillas that had been chewed.

The report said there were droppings in multiple locations, including on shelves, and food that had been eaten by pests during an inspection on July 3 hadn't been removed from the facility. An inspector found a dead mouse in the hallway.

The report also lists other violations. The inspector said the condenser was dripping onto the cutting counter in the meat area and onto the front plate of the machine by the entrance to the meat processing area.

When the closure order is removed, the Health Department's website will be updated.