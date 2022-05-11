Pittsburgh police investigating shooting in Uptown
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was shot Wednesday in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood.
The shooting happened at Fifth Avenue and Seneca Street. A man was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.
Officials originally said that a woman was also shot, but Public Safety clarified that she suffered a head wound during the incident.
Police are investigating.
