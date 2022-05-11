Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh police investigating shooting in Uptown

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating shooting in Oakland
Police investigating shooting in Oakland 00:07

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was shot Wednesday in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood.

snapshot-9.jpg
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The shooting happened at Fifth Avenue and Seneca Street. A man was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. 

Officials originally said that a woman was also shot, but Public Safety clarified that she suffered a head wound during the incident.

Police are investigating. 

First published on May 11, 2022 / 7:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.