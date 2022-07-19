Watch CBS News
2 shot, including 10-year-old boy, in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two people, including a 10-year-old boy, were shot in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood. 

Two people were shot on July 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood.  (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Pittsburgh Public Safety said Monday that officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 2900 block of Zephyr Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the 10-year-old boy, who was shot in the arm. A witness said the boy was shot while he was inside a house. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. 

A 19-year-old was also shot, police said. He was found by officers on the 500 block of Sherwood Avenue. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. 

There are no suspects at this time. 

