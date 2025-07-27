Watch CBS News
1 man in critical condition after shooting in Pittsburgh's Bedford Dwellings neighborhood

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A man has been hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Bedford Dwellings neighborhood.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, Pittsburgh police officers from Zone 2 were dispatched to the 2500 block of Chauncey Drive for a single, four-round ShotSpotter alert.

While officers were en route to the scene, a man with a single gunshot wound to his chest arrived at the Zone 2 police station after driving himself there. 

EMS personnel subsequently transported the man to an area hospital.

A preliminary information suggests that the suspect fled the scene on Chauncey Drive in a vehicle, heading north, towards the McKees Rocks area.

Officers are reviewing any available camera footage and interviewing witnesses in the area as the investigation remains ongoing.

