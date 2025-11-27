One man taken to Pittsburgh hospital after shooting outside of Washington County club

A man had to be taken to a Pittsburgh hospital after an overnight shooting in Washington County.

According to the City of Washington Police Department, on Wednesday night, they were called to the area of the Washington Community Club on North Main Street.

Originally, the call came in for a person who had been shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. EMS was able to transport him to a Pittsburgh area hospital. His condition was not made available.

Police believe that the shooting happened outside the club after a person had been removed earlier in the night.

They're asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting to call the City of Washington Police Department's confidential tip line at 724-223-4108 or reach out to their detective unit at 724-223-4225.