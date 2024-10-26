1 dead, at least 3 others injured after shooting in McKees Rocks

1 dead, at least 2 others injured after shooting in McKees Rocks

1 dead, at least 2 others injured after shooting in McKees Rocks

1 dead, at least 2 others injured after shooting in McKees Rocks

McKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man has died and at least three others were injured after a shooting in McKees Rocks on Saturday.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the area of Meyers Street and Ridge Way just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

At least three people, including a man and a woman, were shot during the incident, according to police at the scene. The injured woman remains in critical condition, according to a media release from Allegheny County police.

A third victim was shot in the hand and treated at the scene. A fourth victim who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest arrived at a local hospital and is currently in stable condition, county police added.

Two neighbors who spoke with KDKA-TV's Ricky Sayer offered differing recollections of the incident, with one saying they heard four gunshots, while another said they heard 35 shots fired.

Officials are looking for at least two individuals who they believe were shooting at each other.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.