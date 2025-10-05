Watch CBS News
Man hospitalized in critical condition after late-night shooting near Waterworks Shopping Center

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Freeport Road near the Waterworks Shopping Center late Saturday night.

A male arrived at an area hospital by private means with gunshot wounds to the shoulder and groin areas, Pittsburgh Public Safety said via social media.

The victim was then air-lifted to a Level I trauma center, where he arrived in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

