Man hospitalized in critical condition after late-night shooting near Waterworks Shopping Center
Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Freeport Road near the Waterworks Shopping Center late Saturday night.
A male arrived at an area hospital by private means with gunshot wounds to the shoulder and groin areas, Pittsburgh Public Safety said via social media.
The victim was then air-lifted to a Level I trauma center, where he arrived in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.