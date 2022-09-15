2 people, including juvenile, shot in Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were shot on Centre Avenue in the Hill District.

Officers, SWAT and EMS were called to the 2800 block of Centre Ave on Wednesday for the shooting, police said on Twitter. Officials said the call came in around 9:30 p.m.

Update: Two gunshot victims were transported from the scene. One was a juvenile with a graze wound. https://t.co/9gd4TeYryc — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) September 15, 2022

Police said two people were shot inside an apartment building. One juvenile was grazed by a bullet in the head and a second victim was shot in the thumb. The conditions of the victims are not known at this time. One person is in custody, officials said.

Police were called to a shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District on Sept. 14, 2022. KDKA

SWAT is clearing the building, officials said. No other information was released.

Police also responded to a separate shooting in the Hill District on Wednesday night.

