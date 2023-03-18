Shirts being sold to benefit family of fallen officer Sean Sluganski

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - You can buy a shirt and show support for the family of fallen McKeesport police officer Sean Sluganski.

The sale started at 10 a.m. Saturday and will run until 5 p.m. Shirts go on sale again Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It's all taking place at Nuttall Public Safety Equipment on Walnut Street in McKeesport.

All profits are going straight to the family. Sales are cash only.