Crews to install shielding under California Avenue Bridge after concerns over falling debris

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The city said the California Avenue Bridge is in fair condition but crews will install some shielding on the underside of the bridge to catch falling debris after concerns from residents.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey's press secretary Maria Montaño said an emergency inspection was done last Wednesday after residents raised concerns about debris. A woman who owns a restaurant under the bridge said customers have seen pieces fall and have even had their cars hit in some cases.

Inspectors found that the primary components of the bridge appeared to be in fair condition and they tried to remove as much loose material as they could, Montaño said.

The city got funding to install some type of shield for the underside of the bridge to help protect drivers and pedestrians. While talks with contractors have begun, Montaño said it'll likely be several weeks before the project can begin.

The bridge is also slated for a full rehabilitation project. Montaño said preliminary design is expected to begin in the spring with construction starting in late 2025.

The bridge will be inspected again in March and September, per its routine inspection schedule.