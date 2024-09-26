Man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants taken into custody following standoff in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A 28-year-old man wanted on multiple warrants related to DUI, drug, and gun charges was arrested in Pittsburgh on Wednesday following a standoff.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old James Bernard Lee-Livingston had been wanted for a probation violation related to a December 2023 guilty plea to a DUI. Along with that he also had an active warrant out of the city for drug and firearms violations.

On Wednesday, he was involved in a domestic dispute in Pine Township which led to a heavy police presence around his home.

Following that, he was able to escape and remained at large until Wednesday evening. Lee-Livingston ultimately returned to the home, but not for long.

Allegheny County Sheriff Deputies were able to track him as well as set up surveillance around the home in Pine Township. At 6:30 p.m., he was observed leaving the home and entering a ride-share vehicle. That's when deputies conducted a traffic stop before the ride-share vehicle left the driveway.

Lee-Livingston tried to flee on foot but he was apprehended before he could even exit the yard.

Deputies took him into custody and he was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.