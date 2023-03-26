Shell cracker plant alerts residents to 'elevated level of flaring' due to maintenance and repairs
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) - As of Saturday night, residents in Beaver County may see an elevated level of flaring near the Shell cracker plant.
The company said that due to maintenance and repair work at the plant in Monaca, residents could see the elevated level of flaring for "a period of time."
They were not specific about how long that would be, but on their Facebook page, they issued an apology to those residents who may be disturbed by the sights and sounds.
Shell also stressed that all proper agencies have been notified and that "safety is their top priority."
