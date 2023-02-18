Shell cracker plant once again issued pollution violation notice
INDUSTRY, Pa. (KDKA) - The Shell cracker plant in Beaver County has once again been issued a pollution violation notice.
This is the third time the state's department of environmental protection has said the plant has exceeded emission limits, once again violating rolling 12-month standards in November and December.
The plant has only been operational since November.
The DEP said in November it emitted 716 tons of volatile organic compounds, 200 tons above what is allowed.
The violation in December was even higher - 741 tons.
According to state law, the company could face a $25,000 penalty per day, per violation.
