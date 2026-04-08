Sheetz expanding into Indiana with plans to open 100 stores

Sheetz is expanding further into the Midwest, with plans to open 100 stores in Indiana over the next decade.

Announcing the expansion on Wednesday, the Altoona-based gas station and convenience store chain said it plans to open its first stores in the greater Indianapolis area next year. The company plans to invest nearly $1 billion in the state, creating more than 3,000 long-term jobs.

It comes after Sheetz expanded into Michigan in 2024. The company said it expects to operate close to 20 stores in the state by the end of this year.

Sheetz's expansion into the Midwest started in Ohio about 30 years ago. Recently the company opened more than two dozen stores in western Ohio, including several locations in the Dayton and Toledo markets. Sheetz also plans on opening a food preparation and distribution center in Findlay later this year.

"Over the past several years, we have received a significant number of inquiries from Indiana residents who want to see Sheetz in their communities," Sheetz president and CEO Travis Sheetz said in a news release. "This momentum has been reinforced by the enthusiastic response to our unique offerings in new Midwest markets. It is an exciting time for Sheetz, and we look forward to giving customers everything they need in one stop, creating quality jobs and being a positive force in the Indiana communities we serve."

Sheetz was founded in Altoona in 1952 and has since grown to over 830 stores across seven states, reaching as far south as North Carolina and as far west as Michigan.