Sheetz named one of America's best place to work

ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) - Sheetz has been named one of America's best places to work for the eighth year in a row.

Fortune and Great Places to Work ranked Sheetz 58th on the 2023 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. The company, headquartered in Altoona, has made the list nine times in the last 10 years.

"As a family-owned and operated company, our employees are our most valuable asset," Sheetz president and CEO Travis Sheetz said in a press release highlighting the ranking. "They represent what makes this company great and we are committed to offering them sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement."

Sheetz says the ranking comes as it's been hosting events to hire 2,000 employees company-wide. The company says it offers benefits like medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, vacation time and 12 weeks of paid time off for new moms.

Sheetz was also recently named to Fortune's inaugural list of America's Most Innovative Companies.

Since it was established in 1952, Sheetz has grown to 670 locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina with 24,000 employees.