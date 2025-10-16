Watch CBS News
Shaved ice served at Fayette County school event possibly contaminated with broken glass, insulin

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

The Albert Gallatin School District is alerting parents and families that shaved ice served at a school event on Wednesday may have been contaminated with broken glass and insulin. 

In a notice to parents and families shared on the district's social media page, Superintendent Christopher Pegg said the potentially contaminated ice was served at a trunk or treat event at the A.L. Wilson Elementary Center. 

The district is now advising anyone who consumed shaved ice at the event and might be experiencing adverse affects to seek medical attention. 

"Please contact the school or Albert Gallatin business office to notify us if you or your child have had any ill effects as a result of consuming the shaved ice," Pegg said. 

The district didn't make clear how the shaved ice was potentially contaminated by the broken glass and insulin.

According to the American Diabetes Association, insulin must be injected into the skin for it to get into the bloodstream. 

