Sharky's Café Holiday Dinner helps feed those in need

Sharky's Café in Latrobe helps feed those in need during the holidays

Sharky's Café in Latrobe helps feed those in need during the holidays

Sharky's Café in Latrobe helps feed those in need during the holidays

By: KDKA-TV's Megan Shinn

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Everyone knows Sharky's Café in Latrobe as the place to go for food during Steeler's training camp. Now it's got a growing reputation for giving back to the community during the holiday season.

Like a well-oiled machine, volunteers packed the room at Sharky's Café. They placed ham, salad, potatoes, bread and corn into containers and boxed them up for our neighbors in need. It's all part of the fourth annual Sharky's Café Holiday Dinner.

"It's the magic of the holiday season," said Jamie Huemme, one of the co-owners of the popular sports bar.

She said this year marks the biggest year they've ever had for donations and volunteers. Huemme told KDKA-TV they started the fundraising drive right after Thanksgiving to raise money for Thursday's big delivery day.

"You know, everyone has a lot on their plate. Everyone's organizing their own holidays and they're still willing to carve out time to be able to help us put this on, and truly if we didn't have all of them, this would not be possible," Huemme said.

Sharky's Café believes it's all possible because of the generous community. For the first time ever, the business even had to cap donations at 660 meals on Monday.

Huemme said, "We actually had to shut it off this year. That's how many donations came in from the community that believes in this event that we're putting on."

Volunteers said they believe in the mission of this sports bar helping those in need.

"We actually had people cry, had people give us hugs. That's what it's all about, that's why I come and do this every single year," volunteer Misty Enos said.

"Sharky's are great. They contribute immensely to the community and I can't say enough about the owners. They're the greatest people," said volunteer Gina Obarto.

This boxed-up food goes to people in need through various organizations. That includes Meals on Wheels, Backpacks for Kids, Salvation Army and Shop with A Cop.

"It is absolutely an emotional rollercoaster when you're taking the kid shopping, and then when you look at the cart, you see there's groceries in there, a Christmas tree, a turkey," said State Police Greensburg public relations officer Stephen Limani.

Sharky's Café gave the abundance of donations to Shop With a Cop, for next year. It totaled $2,500.

"That's why it's great having a partnership with Sharky's to step up to the plate, see the need and then spring into action," said Limani.

If you missed contributing this year, don't worry, you can donate for next year's Sharky's Café Holiday Dinner. Just reach out to Jamie Huemme. You can reach her through Sharky's Café's info online.