Shapiro administration staying in Darlington Township after toxic Ohio train derailment

DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The Shapiro administration said it plans on maintaining a long-term presence in Darlington Township after a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed across the border last month.

Starting March 23, staff from the departments of Environmental Protection, Health and Agriculture will be at the Darlington Township building on Darlington Road every Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. There are also plans for open house events from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for more discussions, resources and information.

The Department of Health set up a resource center at the township building last month in response to the derailment, providing clinical evaluations and behavioral health assistance.

The state DEP has been conducting independent water tests and the Agriculture Department has been answering farmers' questions about soil and water.

Darlington Township was within the 1-mile radius that had to evacuate during a controlled burn that sent a dark cloud into the sky after the derailment.

More resources can be found on the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency's online dashboard.