'Health resource center' opening in Darlington Township after East Palestine train derailment

DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Health is opening a "health resource center" in Darlington Township, across the border from the site where a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.

Gov. Josh Shapiro's Office said the center is for residents in Beaver and Lawrence counties who have concerns about the derailment. Darlington Township was within the one-mile radius that was ordered to evacuate during the controlled release and burn of five tankers.

The Department of Health, health care providers and local leaders will open the center on Tuesday at the Darlington Township Building on Darlington Road. It'll be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is scheduled to operate through March 10.

"Starting Tuesday, Pennsylvanians who are concerned about the impacts of the derailment on their health will have an additional resource to turn to, where they can talk to public health experts right in their own community from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Human Services, to receive treatment should they need it," Shapiro said in a press release.

The state's Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Agriculture will also be at the center to help residents sign up for free independent water testing and provide guidance on food and animal safety.

Despite residents' reports of symptoms like nausea and headaches, local, state and federal officials continue to monitor the air and water and say both are safe. The Ohio Department of Health opened a medical clinic last week.

On Sunday, the U.S. Department of Health and Service started door-to-door visits, talking to residents who were evacuated and conducting a survey that includes discussing symptoms, experiences and concerns about the derailment's impact.

Also this week, the Department of Health is inviting health care providers to join a webinar about what they should be looking for in patients and how to address residents' concerns.