Fish fry funds help Pittsburgh-area volunteer fire company fix its broken ladder truck

Good Friday means the last fish fries of the season. But for the volunteer fire companies, churches and social organizations that host them, the impacts will last well past Lent.

For the past several Fridays, kitchens across western Pennsylvania have been serving up fish sandwiches and sides like french fries and haluski. And it's made a countless difference, especially for one fire company.

"It is a lot of work for sure, but I mean, yeah, for a fundraiser, it is worth it," said Lt. Richard Giannoccora with the Shaler Villa Volunteer Fire Company.

The fire company's primary ladder truck broke and needs to be fixed.

"Obviously those funds are very kind of critical for our operation. Recently, we just had a major mechanical failure on our ladder truck that ended up costing us well over $10,000 and these funds do go directly to supporting those causes and bills that we have," he said.

The company closed its fish fry down for 15 years due to a lack of volunteers and someone to take the reins to make it happen. But this year, volunteers showed up, Giannoccora took the lead and their truck got fixed.

"Was it what you expected?" KDKA-TV's Barry Pintar asked.

"I think we did a lot better than we thought," Giannoccora said.