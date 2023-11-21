Shaler Township police investigating theft of compact track loader

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The Shaler Township Police Department is investigating the theft of a Caterpillar compact track loader over the weekend.
"We are asking any residents or drivers who were in the Cherry City area and surrounding neighborhoods for assistance in tracking the path of this equipment," the department said in a Facebook post.
The loader was captured on a surveillance camera traveling down Davis Avenue on Sunday, Nov. 19, just before noon. It was then reported to have traveled onto Seavey Road and down to Soose Road.
The department urges anyone with surveillance or doorbell camera footage to review it for any new information.
Anyone with new information is asked to call 911 or send the department a direct message through Facebook.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.