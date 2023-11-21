Shaler Township police investigating theft of compact track loader

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The Shaler Township Police Department is investigating the theft of a Caterpillar compact track loader over the weekend.

Shaler Township Police are investigating the theft of a Caterpillar Compact Track Loader over this past weekend. We are asking any residents or drivers who were in the Cherry City area and surrounding neighborhoods for assistance in tracking the path of this equipment. The loader was captured on a residential surveillance camera traveling west on Davis Ave on Sunday, November 19th, at 11:51 AM. It was then reported to have traveled onto Seavey Rd and down to Soose Rd. If you have surveillance cameras, please review to see if this loader was captured. If you happened to see the loader on Soose Rd or beyond, or if you have any information regarding the theft of this equipment, please let us know by calling into 911, or sending us a direct message through Facebook. Posted by Shaler Township Police Department on Monday, November 20, 2023

"We are asking any residents or drivers who were in the Cherry City area and surrounding neighborhoods for assistance in tracking the path of this equipment," the department said in a Facebook post.

The loader was captured on a surveillance camera traveling down Davis Avenue on Sunday, Nov. 19, just before noon. It was then reported to have traveled onto Seavey Road and down to Soose Road.

The department urges anyone with surveillance or doorbell camera footage to review it for any new information.

Anyone with new information is asked to call 911 or send the department a direct message through Facebook.