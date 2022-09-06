Police investigating report of fan hitting Hampton High School football player

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Shaler Police Department said it is investigating a report of a fan hitting a Hampton High School football player.

Police said in a release on Tuesday that the reported incident happened on Sept. 2 at a game in Shaler. Police said there has "been a great deal of internet activity over what occurred."

Officials said they are going through evidence and interviewing potential witnesses. Anyone with information can email police at police@shaler.org or click here to send a tip.

A spokesperson for Shaler Area School District said, "The safety and security of our players, spectators, and guests during athletic events is a top priority," but they could not provide any more information and referred all questions to the police.

No other information was released by law enforcement.

The Hampton Township School District released a statement, saying:

"Hampton Township School District is very pleased with the Shaler Area Athletic Director and Shaler Police for their quick response to this situation in which an individual allegedly struck one of our student athletes following Friday night's game. Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident. HTSD does not condone violence of any sort, and we acknowledge that sportsmanship is very important to both school districts involved. We are fully cooperating with the Shaler Area School District, Shaler Township Police Department, and the Hampton Township Police Department."

It's unclear what charges could be filed in relation to the alleged incident.