Video shows driver crashing over hillside following police chase in Pittsburgh area

Charges are expected against a man after he allegedly led law enforcement on a police chase through several communities in Allegheny County on Wednesday.

The police chase started in Richland Township and moved into Hampton Township before ending with a crash in Shaler Township. American Telecom's surveillance system captured the dramatic moment when the suspect, behind the wheel of an SUV, went over a hillside and landed upside down in a creek near Eighth Avenue.

The chase started when the vehicle was stolen from a gas station in Butler by a man on federal parole, sources told KDKA. Officers with the Northern Regional Police Department spotted the vehicle heading southbound on Route 8. The suspect turned into a neighborhood, driving through yards, before getting away, authorities said.

Officers with the Hampton Township Police Department tried to deploy spike strips, and shortly after, the driver reached Shaler and crashed. The driver's identity was not immediately known.

Authorities said police in Butler are expected to file charges, though it was not immediately known what charges are expected. KDKA reached out to the police chief but did not hear back on Wednesday.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment.