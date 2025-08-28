Multiple law enforcement agencies searching for teenager in Shaler, say no threat to the public

An intense search is underway for a runaway teenager near Shaler Area High School, with police saying the teenager is wanted on gun charges.

Even amid the search, Shaler Police have said they do not believe there is any threat to the high school or the public.

Shaler Police said the mother of the 16-year-old Shaler High School student went to wake her son up for school, and he was found to be in possession of a firearm. The mom grabbed the handgun, and the boy demanded it back, saying that if she didn't give it back, he'd be dead.

The mother refused, and the boy took off.

That all happened at a home in the 1400 block of Anderson in Shaler. Officers found the boy's bookbag in the backyard of the home.

Eventually, drones and tracking dogs were dispatched, and the search for the teen began. The gun was ultimately recovered after it had been reported missing from another jurisdiction. It also appeared that someone had tried to file the serial number off.

Police said that Shaler High School is secure, but a police presence does remain.

The teenager has not made any threats to anyone.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently involved, including the FBI, state police, and Shaler Police. The police chief said once taken into custody, the teen will be charged as a juvenile on at least two weapons counts.