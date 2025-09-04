Shady Side Academy postpones football game vs. Clairton citing "unprecedented injuries"

Shady Side Academy has postponed its football game this week against Clairton, citing "unprecedented injuries" that the team is dealing with.

The school announced Wednesday that it has postponed Friday night's scheduled game against Clairton, saying that nearly 20 of the team's 40 players are sidelined with injuries, "leaving the program unable to field a competitive roster safely."

"Coaches and administrators emphasized that the unprecedented number of injuries makes competing this week impossible without compromising player safety," the school said.

Shady Side Academy head coach Andrew Geisler said the team's 2-0 start speaks volumes to the team's character, but nothing is more important than the student athletes' safety.

If the two teams are unable to reschedule the game for later this season, the game will be ruled a forfeit in favor of Clairton.

Clairton coach Wayne Wade told the Tribune-Review he was disappointed for his players that they won't have a game this week, adding that he was concerned this won't be the only time an opponent forfeits against Clairton.

"I'm disappointed because my kids work just as hard as every other program to want to be successful," Wade told the Tribune-Review. "My kids miss their stats, they miss their film, their recruiting (opportunities). All of that stuff is now lost for them. And what if it happens a couple of more times?"

When the two teams met last season, Clairton won the game 50-0 and is coming off of a 79-0 victory last Friday night against Serra Catholic.