Hearing continues over fate of Shadyside church set for demolition

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A hearing to decide the future of a Shadyside church continued on Monday.

The hearing before Judge Alan Hertzberg resumed early Monday afternoon with more testimony from the plaintiffs in this case. The judge told both sides he would file his decision in a few days.

"It's been very hard to find out information from the property owners, from the city of Pittsburgh," said Melissa McSwigan with Preservation Pittsburgh.

The East Liberty Valley Historical Society is seeking a temporary restraining order to stop the developer from tearing down a church on Shady Avenue and for the suspension of the demolition permit issued by the city in May.

The plaintiffs argue Beatrice Icon LLC failed to give proper notice of its intent with a physical sign posted on the property, something the company claims they did twice for good measure.

"The issue of due process is a key issue here but at the end of the day, our success is measured by whether we were able to file a nomination with the Historic Review Commission," said architect Robert Pfaffmann, one of the plaintiffs in addition to the historical society.

Pfaffmann said he tried repeatedly to reach the city for information on the status of the church but no one responded.

After filing a right to know request, Pfaffman learned the plan after demolition is to build a bank with a drive-thru which he calls a suburban solution to an urban site.

"If we have that opportunity, we'd like to work with the owner to find an economic reuse of the building instead of tearing it down. I see this as the gateway to Shadyside from East Liberty. It's a wonderful opportunity to establish the difference between the commercial district and the residential district," Pfaffmann said.

Pfaffmann said he would like to see the building reused and believes it would be a great co-working space to be utilized by, for example, Google, which sits just a block away. He also thinks it would be a perfect spot for a yoga studio or residential units.

"Of course with all historic preservation, you have an opportunity to take advantage of tax credits and assistance to make up for some of the costs for renovation," Pfaffmann said.

If the judge sides with the defendants, they would then have to go through a zoning change from residential to commercial which is reportedly a difficult task.